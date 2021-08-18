Robyn Dixon Got Evaluated For This Health Issue Thanks To RHOP Fans
We all get by with a little help from our friends, but in Robyn Dixon's case, she got help from "The Real Housewives of Potomac" fans. Following the August 15 episode of the show, Robyn got candid on Instagram and detailed her struggles with the "pandemic blues." She admitted she didn't realize that sharing her story on television would prompt fans to suggest an evaluation for ADHD.
"I couldn't believe the number of people who said the same exact thing – what I shared on the show sounded like symptoms of Adult ADHD," she wrote. "I looked it up and checked off a lot of the symptoms and felt compelled to make an appointment for an evaluation. We shall see what the outcome is but I am so thankful for everyone who went out of their way to bring this to my attention," she added. Robyn noted she felt this was "the beauty of being on #RHOP" and promised to update her fans with more information.
Now that Robyn's update is out in the open, what did fans have to say about it? Keep reading for more details.
Robyn Dixon received an outpouring of support on social media
Robyn Dixon received plenty of support after she opened up on Instagram on August 17 about "The Real Housewives of Potomac" fans suggesting getting an evaluation for ADHD.
Former Bravolebrity Tamica Lee of "Southern Charm New Orleans" added three heart-eyed emojis and countless fans sent their well wishes. One fan wrote, "Thank YOU for being so open ... one of the most relatable housewives EVER." Another chimed in with, "You have always been on the go and so driven. I appreciate you showing this part of your story and being real about it. Maybe your body needed that break." A third fan penned, "Thank you for being so open with us. we love you." It's clear Robyn has a lot of support in her corner!
Although Robyn will update fans once she has more information after the evaluation, it's possible she will discuss it on "Reasonably Shady," her podcast with "RHOP" co-star Gizelle Bryant. The women talk about everything from butt implants to ex-boyfriends, so it seems like Robyn will have plenty to share!