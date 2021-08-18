Robyn Dixon Got Evaluated For This Health Issue Thanks To RHOP Fans

We all get by with a little help from our friends, but in Robyn Dixon's case, she got help from "The Real Housewives of Potomac" fans. Following the August 15 episode of the show, Robyn got candid on Instagram and detailed her struggles with the "pandemic blues." She admitted she didn't realize that sharing her story on television would prompt fans to suggest an evaluation for ADHD.

"I couldn't believe the number of people who said the same exact thing – what I shared on the show sounded like symptoms of Adult ADHD," she wrote. "I looked it up and checked off a lot of the symptoms and felt compelled to make an appointment for an evaluation. We shall see what the outcome is but I am so thankful for everyone who went out of their way to bring this to my attention," she added. Robyn noted she felt this was "the beauty of being on #RHOP" and promised to update her fans with more information.

Now that Robyn's update is out in the open, what did fans have to say about it? Keep reading for more details.