The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time
The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
One such event that brought the royals closer was the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99. Philip's death on April 9 was no ordinary tragedy for the royal family. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal in history and had been on Queen Elizabeth II's side for over six decades. The duke was credited with making a significant contribution to the queen's success. Per BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, Philip was "utterly loyal in his belief in the importance of the role that the Queen was fulfilling – and in his duty to support her."
Royals, politicians, and public figures across the world mourned Philip's death. Months later, the late duke still impacts those who were close to him, especially his grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. One recent incident highlighted how the Cambridges are still going through a difficult time after Philip's death. Here's what happened.
Kate Middleton and Prince William still grieve the loss of Prince Philip
Royal blog Gert's Royal Replies has revealed why Prince William and Kate Middleton are still going through a difficult time. The blog had sent condolences to the couple following the death of Prince Philip, and they finally received a reply. Enclosed in an envelope with a royal stamp showcasing the Kensington Palace logo, the card featured monograms by William and Kate, along with a 2012 picture of Philip in military dress. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," read the note. "Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks. They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."
The fact that the Cambridges are going through a difficult time following Philip's loss is not surprising, given the relationship they shared. William believed he was "lucky" to have the late duke as an example while transitioning into adulthood. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," William wrote on the couple's official Instagram in April. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"