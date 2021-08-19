The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.

One such event that brought the royals closer was the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99. Philip's death on April 9 was no ordinary tragedy for the royal family. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal in history and had been on Queen Elizabeth II's side for over six decades. The duke was credited with making a significant contribution to the queen's success. Per BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, Philip was "utterly loyal in his belief in the importance of the role that the Queen was fulfilling – and in his duty to support her."

Royals, politicians, and public figures across the world mourned Philip's death. Months later, the late duke still impacts those who were close to him, especially his grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. One recent incident highlighted how the Cambridges are still going through a difficult time after Philip's death. Here's what happened.