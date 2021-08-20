Dani Beau Explains Just How Real Naked And Afraid Is - Exclusive

In some of the worst-case scenarios, producers actively can't intervene where they otherwise would. Though the series does try to safeguard the health of contestants, it depends on the terrain. Some locations are more isolated (read: more dangerous) than others. "I've never heard any music or anything that other people have said, but I think I also just didn't get the brightest choice of locations over the years, so I was really in the middle of nowhere," Dani Beau revealed.

During one of her stints, the survivalist discovered her GPS coordinates on her diary camera. As soon as she got home, she realized that if something terrible had happened, a helicopter wouldn't have been able to airlift them out. "They have two different crews of medics there, so we'd have to really get carried out if something truly dangerous happened," she said.

In some rare cases, the medics aren't even an option. This happened to Beau and her partner Charlie Frattini during their two-day extraction. The pair had to swim into the ocean to meet a rescue boat, but the waves were eight feet high. When producers thought Charlie was drowning, they quickly realized there was nothing they could do. "If you watch the end of the show, they actually show this part, but they think that Charlie is doing the rescue signal for help," Beau says. "And then you hear the camera guy saying, 'We can't save you. We can't rescue you.'" Luckily, it was just a false alarm.

You can catch Season 14 of "Naked and Afraid" on Discovery every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.