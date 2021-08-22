The Real Reason Donald Trump Was Booed During A Recent Speech

Former President Donald Trump addressed the Alabama crowd by offering a little dig at President Joe Biden and the current situation with the coronavirus. He claimed that Biden was failing at stopping the spread and added, according to Fox News, "Could you imagine if I were president and the virus was surging back?"

However, Trump did tell his supporters to get vaccinated. "I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do, but I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It's good," Trump said, per Newsweek. The crowd booed in response. Trump didn't seem bothered by their disdain for his message and went on: "That's okay, that's alright," he continued, brushing off the disapproval. "But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. But it is working. You do have your freedoms, you have to maintain that."

This clearly wasn't what the audience wanted to hear and TMZ went so far as to say that the crowd "turned" on Trump. The endorsement of the vaccine marks a potentially surprising turn from some of the previous misinformation spread by Trump and other members of the Republican party about the virus and the vaccine. Keep reading.