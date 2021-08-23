What The Queen Wants Prince Andrew To Do With His Future

The queen has spoken. If you regularly follow royals news, it's likely that you're well aware of Prince Andrew's soiled reputation following his alleged involvement with business titan-turned-convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the sexual assault allegations brought against Andrew by Virginia Giuffre.

But if for some reason you missed it, here's the scandal in a nutshell: Giuffre alleges that, at the age of 17, she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew three times. It should be noted, however, that the royal vehemently denies those claims, though he has yet to go on the record to dispute those allegations, per Daily Mail. His seeming lack of cooperation in the case has been a serious point of contention with both investigators and prosecutors.

Nevertheless, it appears Queen Elizabeth is demonstrating her staunch support of Prince Andrew by way of securing a future for him. Keep reading after the jump to learn the controversial plans she has for her son.