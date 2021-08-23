Buckingham Palace Just Participated In This Big Event For The First Time In Nearly Two Years

Buckingham Palace has hosted several events over the years, but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to most of these things for well over a year. Queen Elizabeth was forced to announce closures and cancellations at both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in early 2020, which ended up lasting through the whole year — and well into 2021, according to Harper's Bazaar. "In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of the year," the palace said in a statement back in October, according to the Evening Standard.

Throughout the majority of the pandemic, the queen spent her days quarantining at Windsor Castle. Following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, back in April, the Daily Mail reported that the queen would live out her days in Windsor, only using Buckingham Palace for official business. The palace reopened to visitors this summer, according to Vanity Fair, and things appear to be getting back to normal — slowly, but surely. On August 23, the palace hosted a very big event for the first time in nearly two years. Keep reading to find out more.