What Really Happened When Stassi Schroeder Ran Into Lisa Vanderpump After Her 'Pump Rules' Firing?

Stassi Schroeder was once a staple on "Vanderpump Rules," but, in 2020, the reality star was fired alongside pal Kristen Doute after they were accused of participating in a "racist incident" involving another former cast member named Faith Stowers, according to Vanity Fair. At the time, Stowers revealed that Stassi and Kristen called the police on her, and reported a "false claim."

In her first interview since the firing, Stassi chatted with Tamron Hall about the hardest part of what went down. "Throughout this whole thing, I've recognized I've never felt that I was a racist, I don't have hate in my heart but I've recognized that I wasn't anti-racist. I wasn't. And that's something I've been learning throughout all of this," she told Hall in September 2020, according to E! News.

Although Stassi is still friends with almost all of her former "Pump Rules" castmates, there's one person in particular that she's not really in touch with — her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump. Although the two were once very close, they've had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, and it seems obvious that a post-"Vanderpump Rules" run-in may be a bit awkward. Well, that run-in actually happened, and Lisa revealed how things went. Keep reading for more.