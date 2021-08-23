The Real Reason Chip Gaines Is Chopping Off His Hair
Throughout the span of the pandemic, Chip Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" has been growing out his hair. Although audiences first met the home remodeling star and his wife Joanna Gaines when they had varying hair styles, the couple's lock lengths have gotten close to identical. In July, Chip and Joanna sat down for an interview with TODAY, where she revealed he would soon be shaving his head, reversing his best hair growth efforts.
"It's grown on me. I think I'm going to miss it, for sure," Joanna said. "Nobody can agree on anything," Chip continued. "You're either in this camp or you're in this camp. Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair. It's either you love this or you (hate it)." Despite viewers' mixed emotions about Chip's hair, it will soon be gone — but for a good reason! Here is a breakdown of why Chip is cutting it all off.
Chip Gaines is donating his hair to a charitable cause
Although his wife and "Fixer Upper" co-star Joanna Gaines is going to miss Chip Gaines' long locks, the reality TV star is in the process of cutting it off. According to People, Chip and the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital have teamed up to raise money through social media. From now until August 26, Chip will chop his hair a little bit at a time, depending on the donation goals reached. It is also not the first time that Chip and Joanna have sought to raise money for the organization, raising $230,000 in 2017 during another haircut challenge and $998,000 in 2019.
"The back end of it is raising money and philanthropic. When the pandemic hit, it got a little longer and I was like, 'I'm going to grow this out,'" Chip explained. "I like to continue to bring in bucket lister-type situations in my life. And I was like, when I die I'm going to say, 'You remember that season when I had that long hair?' And when I'm bald as a bat here in a couple of months after we shave it, literally razor blade bald, then I'll say, 'I've never been bald before!'" Sounds like Chip's really a "cut" above the rest.