The Real Reason Chip Gaines Is Chopping Off His Hair

Throughout the span of the pandemic, Chip Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" has been growing out his hair. Although audiences first met the home remodeling star and his wife Joanna Gaines when they had varying hair styles, the couple's lock lengths have gotten close to identical. In July, Chip and Joanna sat down for an interview with TODAY, where she revealed he would soon be shaving his head, reversing his best hair growth efforts.

"It's grown on me. I think I'm going to miss it, for sure," Joanna said. "Nobody can agree on anything," Chip continued. "You're either in this camp or you're in this camp. Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair. It's either you love this or you (hate it)." Despite viewers' mixed emotions about Chip's hair, it will soon be gone — but for a good reason! Here is a breakdown of why Chip is cutting it all off.