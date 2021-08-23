Why This Steamy Photo Of Mariska Hargitay And Christoper Meloni Is Causing Such A Stir

Shippers drive the momentum of many TV shows these days — as recently seen with the Anthony Mackie/"Stackie" controversy – and Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson are no exception. One of TV's biggest "Will they-won't they?" duos, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" detective partners appeared to be flirting with the idea of, well, flirting for 12 years, despite Stabler being married for a good while (via TV Insider). Even after Elliot separated from his wife, "Bensler" shippers never got so much as a kiss by the time of Elliot's abrupt Season 12 departure from the show.

However, it seems Elliot and Olivia just can't escape the possibility of a romantic story arc. When Meloni's "SVU" spin-off "Law & Order: Organized Crime" premiered earlier this year, the two reunited in a same-universe crossover ... and Elliot even dropped the "I love you" bomb by episode 4. The actor addressed the fandom's wishes with Entertainment Tonight in May, acknowledging that such a "sacred" relationship's arc must be handled delicately if it "needs to go to another place."

Meloni continued feeding into shipping dreams when he posted a particular Twitter selfie on August 21. Here's why the snap is sending Bensler-lovers into a frenzy.