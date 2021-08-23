90 Day Fiance Fans Don't Think Yara And Jovi Will Last. Here's Why

Part two of the tell-all for "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" Season 6 aired on August 22 — and there was plenty of drama!

Jovi Dufren and his wife Yara Zaya made headlines this season due to his frequent travel for work and his love for partying, which left Yara frustrated since she was without help for their newborn daughter, Mylah. Yara has made it clear on a few episodes that she would rather live in the Ukraine instead of Jovi's native Louisiana, and now fans don't think the married couple will last.

One Reddit user commented, "If Yara moves to Ukraine with two kids expecting Jovi to travel there to see all of them, you know that will happen for a bit up until he decides it's not fun enough for him on his 'shore leave.'" They further opined that Jovi "will gradually start staying in New Orleans more and more until the marriage totally fizzles out." Fans on Twitter seemed to agree their relationship took a turn, as one wrote, "He loves the strip clubs & his friends more than his family." Another added, "Jovi and Yara are on different pages in totally different chapters."

But Yara also seemed to reveal some huge news for the couple...