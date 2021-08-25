Who Just Beat Meghan And Kate For The Title Of Most Stylish Royal?

It's surely an undeniable (and understandable) fact that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are considered to be among the most stylish women in the world. On top of that, thanks to their roles as highly visible royals, they've even sparked what's known as the "Kate effect" and the "Meghan effect." What does that mean? Well, whenever either of the ladies wears something out in public for countless eyes to see, the buzz-worthy clothing or eye-catching accessories tend to become instant must-have items that often sell out. The women are even credited with swaying the British economy!

Granted, with Meghan and Kate both displaying such epic (and sometimes scandalous) aesthetic choices, it might be hard to decide which one you admire more. But now it turns out that there's another royal that you might want to look up to and even emulate when it comes to being oh-so-fashionable. That's because someone else has been given the title of "most stylish European royal." Read on to find out who it is and what exactly they've been wearing.