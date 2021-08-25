How Did The Royal Family Really Feel About Meghan Not Attending Prince Philip's Funeral?

Prince Philip died on April 9, and his funeral was held at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on April 17. Prince Harry flew to London to attend the services, but his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind. At the time, People magazine reported that Meghan wasn't cleared by her physician to travel as she was in her third trimester of pregnancy. "The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," a palace spokesperson explained.

According to The Sun, Harry arrived in London on April 11, and quarantined at Frogmore Cottage for several days ahead of the funeral. This marked the first time that Harry had been back to the UK — and seen his family — since he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family and moved to the United States. A month prior, he and Meghan sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey which caused some tension between Harry and his family. For that reason, all eyes were on the Duke of Sussex at the funeral, many wondering if said tension would be visible — but he ended up having what appeared to be a friendly chat with his older brother, Prince William, after the service ended, according to BBC News.

Although Philip's funeral was four months ago, new information about how the royal family really felt about Meghan's absence has surfaced. Read on for more.