Inside Piers Morgan's Latest Twitter Rant About Harry And Meghan

Piers Morgan has been one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's toughest critics. The journalist, whose opinion often causes controversy, has been very outspoken about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and really went hard on them following their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. Morgan has long-maintained that he feels that Meghan has lied about her experiences with the royal family, and he hasn't been shy about sharing his take. "I don't believe a word she says...I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," Morgan said on an episode of ITV's "Good Morning Britain," according to Vanity Fair.

Following the comments, ITV received several complaints, according to Vanity Fair. The next day, Morgan got into a sort of back-and-forth with weatherman Alex Beresford, and Morgan ended up storming off set. The network later announced that Morgan wouldn't return as co-host. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," a statement read, according to BBC News. Then, Morgan took to Twitter to double down on his remarks. "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't," he wrote.

His criticism of Meghan and Harry hasn't stopped there, and, on August 25, he tweeted about them again. Read on to find out what he had to say.