Suni Lee And JoJo Siwa Have Big News To Share

Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa have both been making headlines in 2021, though for different reasons — until now! Both young women are role models for their generation, and have a lot to be proud of.

Lee wowed the world with her gymnastics routines during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, taking home a gold medal in the women's all-around final, according to The New York Times. "This is a crazy experience. Like it doesn't even feel like real life. I'm going to be like, 'Oh my gosh am I an Olympic gold medalist?! No!'" she told Today's Hoda Kotb after her medal win.

Meanwhile, YouTube star Siwa has been praised for coming out at LGBTQ, and expressing herself in a way that her fans can relate. "I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal. I've known since I was little. I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life," Siwa told People magazine. The outlet points out that "never before has someone with such a young fan base identified publicly as LGBTQ."

So, what's the big news that both Lee and Siwa have to share? Read on to find out.