Heidi Klum Shares Funny Advice Following AGT Wardrobe Malfunction

Wardrobe malfunctions; they happen to the best of us — even supermodels. This was admirably demonstrated by Heidi Klum in a video clip taken while shooting "America's Got Talent." In the video, Klum bends over to take a picture with her fellow judges, and accidentally flashes the camera with a shot of her bare behind. In the grand scheme of skirt-in-public mishaps, this is slightly below having the wind blow your dress over your head while walking outside, but it's still embarrassing. Klum, however, handled the "oops" moment like a champ.

The video was originally posted to TikTok, showing Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel taking a selfie on set. The TikTok is accompanied by text, reading, "When Heidi Klum had so much fun at AGT. Watch at the end," while the song "Beggin" by Maneskin plays in the background. The mishap happened when Klum got up from her seat for a moment to take a quick snap.

Klum didn't seem too bothered by it, though. Keep scrolling to learn her funny advice following her "AGT" wardrobe malfunction.