Chrissy Metz Reveals She's A Mom. But It's Not What You Think
Chrissy Metz is a mom! She did not give birth to a child, though. She is now a dog mom. The actor took to Instagram on August 26 (aka National Dog Day) and wrote, "Y'all always ask me if I want kids. Well, here you have it. I'm a mother. Mabel wanted to make her debut on #NationalDogDay and she (mostly) gets what she wants, so here we are."
Celebrities and fans alike filled the post with well wishes, clearly thrilled about her new life event. Niecy Nash sent along several red heart emojis and singer Carnie Wilson wrote, "She's perfect!!!!" One fan added, "Aww congratulations and Mabel is adorable." Another fan penned, "OMG... my heart!!! What a cutie!!!" One fan on Twitter even asked for Mabel to appear on "This Is Us," and while Metz did not respond, it seems like she would be a welcomed addition to the show.
Despite all of the cheer surrounding her new addition, does Metz want children of her own? Keep reading for more details.
Chrissy Metz isn't ready for motherhood just yet
Chrissy Metz might be a mother of two children on "This Is Us," but parenthood is not yet in the cards for her.
"I have a huge family and I taught preschool," she said in a November 2018 interview with Us Weekly. "I love children and they are the funniest, most magnificent creatures. But I can't even keep a succulent alive, so I'm concerned that should these thoughts and desires come about, that whether I do it conventionally or unconventionally, who knows? I just feel like a baby myself. I need to nurture myself first before I could do that to another human being."
Although Metz does not seem to have any immediate plans for children, she did have some thoughts when she found out her co-star Mandy Moore was pregnant. "I know that she plays my mom on TV and that we're friends, but I don't know, it was just really special and it made me very emotional," she told People in October 2020. "So I'm very, very happy and excited for them." We're sure Metz is the best aunt to Mandy's son, Gus!