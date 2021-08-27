Chrissy Metz Reveals She's A Mom. But It's Not What You Think

Chrissy Metz is a mom! She did not give birth to a child, though. She is now a dog mom. The actor took to Instagram on August 26 (aka National Dog Day) and wrote, "Y'all always ask me if I want kids. Well, here you have it. I'm a mother. Mabel wanted to make her debut on #NationalDogDay and she (mostly) gets what she wants, so here we are."

Celebrities and fans alike filled the post with well wishes, clearly thrilled about her new life event. Niecy Nash sent along several red heart emojis and singer Carnie Wilson wrote, "She's perfect!!!!" One fan added, "Aww congratulations and Mabel is adorable." Another fan penned, "OMG... my heart!!! What a cutie!!!" One fan on Twitter even asked for Mabel to appear on "This Is Us," and while Metz did not respond, it seems like she would be a welcomed addition to the show.

