The Tragic Death Of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler

Child star Matthew Mindler — who co-starred with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zoey Deschanel in 2011's "Our Idiot Brother" — has tragically died, three days after he was reported missing at Millersville University. The 19-year-old had just started his freshman year of college when he was reported missing on Aug. 25, according to a press release by the Millersville University Police Department.

Mindler's family filed a report after he "did not return to his room or return phone calls to his family," Pennsylvania officials claimed, according to E! News. Mindler was last seen leaving his dorm room building carrying his backpack on Aug. 24. He did not show up for his classes the following day, prompting officials to get involved. Officials were in contact with Mindler's mom and campus officials for assistance after the report was filed.

After a three-day search, Millersville University revealed the news of Mindler's death in an announcement to the student body on Twitter.