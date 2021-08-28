The Tragic Death Of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler
Child star Matthew Mindler — who co-starred with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zoey Deschanel in 2011's "Our Idiot Brother" — has tragically died, three days after he was reported missing at Millersville University. The 19-year-old had just started his freshman year of college when he was reported missing on Aug. 25, according to a press release by the Millersville University Police Department.
Mindler's family filed a report after he "did not return to his room or return phone calls to his family," Pennsylvania officials claimed, according to E! News. Mindler was last seen leaving his dorm room building carrying his backpack on Aug. 24. He did not show up for his classes the following day, prompting officials to get involved. Officials were in contact with Mindler's mom and campus officials for assistance after the report was filed.
After a three-day search, Millersville University revealed the news of Mindler's death in an announcement to the student body on Twitter.
Matthew Mindler's university confirmed his death
In a statement posted on Millersville University's official Twitter account, University President Daniel A. Wubah confirmed Matthew Mindler's death. "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University," the statement began. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
The statement continued, "Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation." Officials did not disclose the cause of death or whether foul play was involved.
Prior to his tragic death, Mindler worked as a child star with credits in "As the World Turns" and "Frequency." His last role was that of a character named Peter in the 2016 TV movie, "Chad: An American Boy," as listed by IMDb.