How Much Was Ed Asner Worth At The Time Of His Death?

With starring roles in on-screen hits like "Lou Grant," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Up," and "Elf," it's hard to find a multi-talented actor in Hollywood as beloved as Ed Asner. After more than six incredible decades in showbiz, Asner died at age 91 on August 29. The late legend's children — Matthew Asner, Liza Asner, Kate Asner, and Charles Vogelman — confirmed his death on his official Twitter page. Releasing a brief statement, they tweeted, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head – Goodnight dad. We love you."

Upon the gut-wrenching announcement, fellow Hollywood stars and fans alike took to social media to remember the actor and voice artist. "Ed Asner was a difficult dude, a grump, a s**ttalker, and one of the primary reasons actors have health benefits. Miss you already, Ed. Rest In Power," writer Andy Cobb penned on Twitter. Stand-up comedian Mike Drucker also praised Asner for being a pioneer in the entertainment industry, writing, "Ed Asner won seven Emmys, helped organize a labor strike, played Santa Claus, voiced a Jedi, and that's maybe like two percent of the things he did. Absolute legend."

There's no denying Asner made quite an impact on Hollywood, and he made a pretty penny while doing it. Keep scrolling to find out Asner's net worth at the time of his death.