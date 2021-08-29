The Tragic Death Of Iron Butterfly Drummer Ron Bushy

Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy has died at age 79, the band shared in a statement. The band didn't reveal Bushy's cause of death, though TMZ reported that Bushy had some form of cancer.

"Ron Bushy, our beloved legendary drummer of Iron Butterfly, has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05 am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital," the Iron Butterfly statement reads, via Rolling Stone. "All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter ... He will be deeply missed!"

As the magazine pointed out, Bushy stuck with Iron Butterfly even as many of his bandmates moved on. In fact, the drummer was the only Iron Butterfly member who worked on every one of the band's albums, Rolling Stone noted. The drummer was also to thank for the title of the band's most famous song, 1968's "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," which was apparently a mishearing of "In the Garden of Eden." That was one lucrative game of telephone! Keep reading for more about Bushy and his legacy.