Mathew Shea Sets The Record Straight On Why He Nearly Left Below Deck - Exclusive

When we asked Mathew Shea about his initially rocky outing as a chef aboard the Lady Michelle for Season 6 of "Below Deck Mediterranean," he grimaced a little at the memory of walking off the show before it even began. "Nothing's like you plan it," he told Nicki Swift of his expectations for his first day aboard. "No matter how many times you see something." Shea said the logistical difficulties of loading in provisions in cramped quarters and with a tighter schedule than he'd predicted were overwhelming, and when he aggravated a knee injury, it led him to step away and seek medical attention.

But where did he go? "They brought a GoPro, but they wouldn't let that into the MRI room," Shea said of the camera crew during his trip AWOL. "And I hadn't slept in like 36 hours, so when I laid down in the machine, I fell asleep. They had to wake me up. And that 15 minutes felt so good." Refreshed from his unlikely bit of shore leave, Shea felt ready to re-engage with chef-ing on "Below Deck Med." "I was like, 'I need a night,'" he said of his time away. "I got some pep talks from people over the phone and I'm glad I was able to go back."

