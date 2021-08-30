The Tragic Death Of HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband
Carmeon Hamilton, the 2021 winner of HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" announced the death of her husband Marcus Hamilton on August 29. In a lengthy Instagram post, Carmeon eulogized Marcus, revealing that he died in a motorcycle accident the day prior. Alongside a black-and-white portrait of Marcus was her heartfelt words describing the loss of the "love of her life." "I'm no stranger to loss," Hamilton reflected in her post. "But this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."
The designer, based in Memphis, Tennessee, expressed uncertainty for what the sudden loss meant for her and son Davin. "I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."
Carmeon ended her caption with even some dosage of optimism. "Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived," she wrote, asking for "grace and privacy" during this tough time.
As Carmeon noted, Marcus' death brought a tremendous outpouring of support from her online community. Here is some of their well wishes sent her way on Instagram.
Carmeon and Marcus Hamilton just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary
As Carmeon Hamilton called them in her August 29 Instagram post, her "Internet family" was more than forthcoming with loving words of condolences upon her announcement of husband Marcus Hamilton's death. Fellow interior designer and HGTV star Breegan Jane wrote in Carmeon's comments, "There are no words for what you must be going through. I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn't know him, it was clear that he was a bright light." "My heartbreaks for you and your family! I am so so sorry and I am praying for a covering that only God can provide," beauty and lifestyle guru Maria Antoinette Loggins wrote.
Per a May Instagram post by Carmeon, she and Marcus celebrated their 15th year as a couple and 10th year of marriage around that time. In fact, it seemed like they were going to have a vow renewal ceremony soon. "Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me!" Carmeon captioned a joyous photo of her and Marcus together. "I can't wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!! I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It's going to be epic!!!!"
We wish Carmeon and her loved ones the best, especially in the wake of this tragic event.