The Tragic Death Of HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband

Carmeon Hamilton, the 2021 winner of HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" announced the death of her husband Marcus Hamilton on August 29. In a lengthy Instagram post, Carmeon eulogized Marcus, revealing that he died in a motorcycle accident the day prior. Alongside a black-and-white portrait of Marcus was her heartfelt words describing the loss of the "love of her life." "I'm no stranger to loss," Hamilton reflected in her post. "But this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

The designer, based in Memphis, Tennessee, expressed uncertainty for what the sudden loss meant for her and son Davin. "I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

Carmeon ended her caption with even some dosage of optimism. "Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived," she wrote, asking for "grace and privacy" during this tough time.

As Carmeon noted, Marcus' death brought a tremendous outpouring of support from her online community. Here is some of their well wishes sent her way on Instagram.