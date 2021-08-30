Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Serious Charges
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019 when she died of stage 2 throat cancer, according to People. After Beth died, Duane told the outlet that he would never marry again, explaining that the effort of becoming vulnerable with someone again wasn't worth it. "Not that I have, but you know, it's not worth it," he said. "I don't want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet."
Happily though, things changed for and he fell in love with Francie Frane, who was also grieving the loss of her husband. The two became engaged, with the reality star saying, "There will never be another Mrs. Dog but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman."
Duane has been married five times, according to The Sun, and has 12 children. One of his children, Cecily Barmore-Chapman, is his adopted daughter, born to wife Beth, whom she shared with her ex-husband. News broke about an altercation involving Cecily. Here's what happened.
Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepdaughter has been accused of domestic violence
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has some family drama going on involving his stepdaughter, Cecily Barmore-Chapman, whom he shared with late wife Beth Chapman, according to People. Cecily was arrested for domestic violence, according to TMZ. On the evening of July 31, the Honolulu police department got a call from her boyfriend of five years. He explained on the call that they had been drinking when Cecily allegedly became abusive. He claimed that "she punched him on both sides of his face and bit his upper back, leaving a mark with swelling and bruising," per the outlet.
Cecily's boyfriend added that incidents like that had occurred before and he finally decided to call the police. She was placed "under arrest for misdemeanor abuse of a household member," TMZ explained. The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office stated that they won't file charges, but they have two years to do so following the incident, if they so choose.
Meanwhile, Cecily spoke out about what happened. However, she claimed that there was an altercation and that "a man struck me and said vile things about the memory of my dead mother." "I used proportional response, disabled the aggressor, and stood up for the memory of my mom," Cecily added. "She would have handled it quite the same way, I can assure you." She concluded, "If you put your hands on Cecily Chapman you will get your a** kicked."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.