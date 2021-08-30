Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Serious Charges

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has some family drama going on involving his stepdaughter, Cecily Barmore-Chapman, whom he shared with late wife Beth Chapman, according to People. Cecily was arrested for domestic violence, according to TMZ. On the evening of July 31, the Honolulu police department got a call from her boyfriend of five years. He explained on the call that they had been drinking when Cecily allegedly became abusive. He claimed that "she punched him on both sides of his face and bit his upper back, leaving a mark with swelling and bruising," per the outlet.

Cecily's boyfriend added that incidents like that had occurred before and he finally decided to call the police. She was placed "under arrest for misdemeanor abuse of a household member," TMZ explained. The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office stated that they won't file charges, but they have two years to do so following the incident, if they so choose.

Meanwhile, Cecily spoke out about what happened. However, she claimed that there was an altercation and that "a man struck me and said vile things about the memory of my dead mother." "I used proportional response, disabled the aggressor, and stood up for the memory of my mom," Cecily added. "She would have handled it quite the same way, I can assure you." She concluded, "If you put your hands on Cecily Chapman you will get your a** kicked."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.