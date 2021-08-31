Why Sandra Oh Needed Therapy After Grey's Anatomy

Sandra Oh may be breaking a lot of barriers in Hollywood — she's the first Asian woman to win two Golden Globes — but she's always kept it real. Oh opened up on "Sunday TODAY" about the need to prioritize her mental health while working in the stressful entertainment industry. "To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. The reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real. I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

"Grey's Anatomy" has been a hit since its premiere in 2003 and to this day, is still one of the most popular series in the U.S. Its latest season averaged 15 million viewers per episode, per Quartz. Therefore, it's no surprise Oh initially struggled with overnight stardom. "I'm not joking. It's very, very important," Oh said of mental health. "You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no." Despite "Grey's" 18th season seeing the return of fan favorites like Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane, Oh won't be making her own comeback. Earlier this year, she told the Los Angeles Times that, while she "appreciate[s]" the show, she's "let it go."