The Real Reason Meghan McCain Said She Doesn't 'Recognize' Joe Biden

In a nutshell: Meghan McCain is none too pleased with President Joe Biden and his actions and explanation for the evacuation of the United States military from Afghanistan — a decision that ultimately contributed in the tragic loss of 13 U.S. service members.

Upon hearing his remarks in an address to the nation, per the Daily Mail, Meghan McCain penned a scathing tweet about Biden and what she perceived as his abandonment of Americans in Afghanistan. "This is extremely difficult for me to say: I once thought I truly knew Joe Biden and he helped me through pain and grief, for which I am grateful," she began, before adding, "This man on TV giving this speech, I do not recognize this man. God help our country. God help the Americans we have abandoned."

In yet another response to Biden's remarks, McCain said she was both "disappointed and disgusted." "13 American soldiers are dead – most of them between the ages of 20-23 because they were put in harms way chaotically in the line of fire of a suicide bomber," she tweeted. "Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says 'this couldn't have been done in a more orderly manner.'" Unfortunately, it doesn't appear these two will be hugging it out on television again anytime soon.