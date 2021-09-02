The Real Reason Two Shark Tank Stars Are Being Sued For Fraud

For small-time entrepreneurs just getting their businesses off the ground, getting on "Shark Tank" seems like a dream come true, right? Sometimes even companies that get rejected by the celebrity investors hit it big after going on the show. (Ever heard of a little doorbell company called Ring?) Well, not so fast. It looks like two "Shark Tank" stars are actually being sued for fraud, according to documents reported in TMZ. So, what's actually going on here?

Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington are both being sued for fraud by 20 people who say the two "Sharks" scammed them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. So are these claimants people who appeared on the show? Do the other Sharks know about this? Were any other Sharks in on this alleged scam? Is any of this even true?

Keep scrolling to learn all the details about the lawsuit and whether or not you can continue to stan your fave Sharks in good conscience.