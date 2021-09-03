What Is The Secret Plan For Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Operation London Bridge.
While no one wants to think about Queen Elizabeth's death, there is a plan in place for when the 95-year-old monarch takes her last breath. Previously, there was speculation about which outlet would first report the news and how Prince Charles would address the world. There's also been chatter about a funeral service and how the queen's body will be laid to rest. After Prince Philip's death back in April, questions about what will happen when the queen dies hit a fever pitch. Flash forward to September and it seems that the "secret" plan of royal protocol has been leaked, according to the Daily Mail, and it answers many of the questions that people have. The outlet reports that the palace is investigating the leak, but Buckingham Palace refused to comment on it. "I think it is awful and cruel to release the top-secret plans about the Queen's death. Where are our morals?" royal expert Angela Levin told the publication.
Nevertheless, it seems the world now knows what will happen the day that the queen dies. Keep reading to find out the process that will be put into place — and what is slated to occur in the days that follow.
Queen Elizabeth's death will launch protocols
When Queen Elizabeth dies, there appears to be a very specific schedule of events that will occur. According to the leaked protocol detailed by the Daily Mail, the prime minister will be the first to receive the news by way of a phone call. The public will then be notified by the press association, and all flags will be lowered to half mast. According to Politico, social media and websites affiliated with the royal family or the government will also change to mark the queen's death. For example, the royal family's official website will "change to a black holding page with a short statement confirming the queen's death."
A televised speech will be given by the prime minister following one by Prince Charles. The very next day, Charles will be declared king. According to Politico, the Accession Counsel will meet at St. James' Palace. There will be a strict dress code for the meeting, which will be solemn, not celebratory. According to Reader's Digest, Charles will take an oath to "preserve the Church of Scotland," and members of parliament will then "take oaths of allegiance."
The queen's funeral will be held 10 days after she dies
On the second day after her death, Queen Elizabeth's body will be transported back to Buckingham Palace. The next day, the newly crowned King Charles will embark on a tour of the UK. On the fifth day after her death, the queen's casket will be carried to Westminster Hall. According to Politico, the queen will lie in state for three days. "Her coffin will lie on a raised box known as a catafalque in the middle of Westminster Hall, which will be open to the public for 23 hours per day," the outlet reports. A funeral service for the queen will be held on the 10th day after her death at Westminster Abbey. "The funeral will be attended by state officials from all over the world and will be coordinated by the armed forces and government," according to British Heritage.
There will be two minutes of silence nationwide in the queen's honor that will take place during the funeral, Politico reports. She will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel located at Windsor Castle. According to Insider, Prince Philip was temporarily buried in the royal vault beneath St. George's Chapel, but his casket will be moved to the Memorial Chapel after the queen dies.