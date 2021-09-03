What Is The Secret Plan For Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Operation London Bridge.

While no one wants to think about Queen Elizabeth's death, there is a plan in place for when the 95-year-old monarch takes her last breath. Previously, there was speculation about which outlet would first report the news and how Prince Charles would address the world. There's also been chatter about a funeral service and how the queen's body will be laid to rest. After Prince Philip's death back in April, questions about what will happen when the queen dies hit a fever pitch. Flash forward to September and it seems that the "secret" plan of royal protocol has been leaked, according to the Daily Mail, and it answers many of the questions that people have. The outlet reports that the palace is investigating the leak, but Buckingham Palace refused to comment on it. "I think it is awful and cruel to release the top-secret plans about the Queen's death. Where are our morals?" royal expert Angela Levin told the publication.

Nevertheless, it seems the world now knows what will happen the day that the queen dies. Keep reading to find out the process that will be put into place — and what is slated to occur in the days that follow.