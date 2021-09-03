The Real Reason Nicole Scherzinger Is Being Sued By The Pussycat Dolls

The all-girl pop group, the Pussycat Dolls, which originally formed as a burlesque group by founder Robin Antin in the '90s, really hit the scene in 2005 with their debut studio album, "PCD." The No. 5 charting album featured popular singles like "Stickwitu," "Don't Cha," and "Buttons." After their second album, "Doll Domination," was released in 2008, the group fizzled with the rest of the pop world's girl groups of the early 2000s. However, fans were enthused to hear that the group was getting back together more than 10 years later.

"In the past few years, all of us girls have been talking and really trying to figure out when was a good time in everyone's lives and it just all worked out that this was the right time individually for us to come together," bandmate Nicole Scherzinger revealed to Entertainment Weekly in February 2020. She announced that there would be a reunion tour and a new single, called "React."

Scherzinger then spoke about how in sync she and her bandmates still are. "As soon as somebody started playing 'Buttons' ... we immediately all broke out into the dance-break choreography in unison," she shared. "This is why we're the Pussycat Dolls and there'll never be any other group like us." As it turns out, there may actually never be the Pussycat Dolls either, as the band is suing Scherzinger, proving that COVID-19 isn't the only thing stopping the girls' tour. Keep scrolling to find out more information.