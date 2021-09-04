The Tragic Death Of Willard Scott

Willard Scott — the famed weatherman of the "Today Show" — has tragically died. Current weatherman of the morning show, Al Roker, confirmed his death on Instagram.

"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a carousel of him and Scott throughout the years. "He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him." Per Today, Scott died on Sept. 4, though the official cause of death has not been announced yet.

Scott made a name for himself on the "Today Show" with his exuberant personality, and was best known for wishing happy birthday to fans turning 100. He would celebrate their birthdays with images of centenarians appearing on Smucker's jelly jars while on air. His love for people could be seen at the very start of his career, which made him one of the most popular personalities on the "Today Show," and his impact still resonates today.