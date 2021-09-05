How Do Kaley Cuoco's Friends Feel About Her Split From Karl Cook?

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco were in for a big shock when she and her husband of three years, billionaire heir Karl Cook, announced that they were divorcing ahead of Labor Day weekend. In a joint statement shared by People, the former couple said that their "current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

However, Cuoco and Cook's prior actions indicated that they were in it for the long haul. Last February, they spent $11.75 million on a mansion in Hidden Hills, California (per Variety). The couple moved into the home a month later, and thus began their first experiment in residing under the same roof for an extended period of time (per the Daily Mail). In 2019, Cuoco opened up about their previous unconventional marital living arrangements. "We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together," she said on her good friend Brad Goreski's "Brad Behavior" podcast (via Entertainment Tonight). Cuoco insisted that the separation worked for them and shared a theory about skeptics of their situation. "You know they're just jealous and like, if you could do it, you'd do it too!" she opined.

Cuoco and Cook are both competitive show jumpers whose relationship began with a classic "Meet Cute" at a horse show, where they actually ran into each other (per the New York Post). They share a passion for animals and have adopted multiple rescue dogs together, including Dumpy the chihuahua and Larry the mastiff. So, how could their friends have possibly seen their split coming?