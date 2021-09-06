How Are The Reviews Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana

Back in June of 2020, it was announced that Kristen Stewart would take on her latest role, appearing in a film called "Spencer." The "Twilight" actor was cast as Princess Diana, according to Deadline, and would completely transform into the Princess of Wales for the highly-anticipated movie directed by Pablo Larraín. "Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need," Larraín told Deadline at the time, adding that Stewart's roles have been "so diverse it's incredible."

"Spencer" opened at the Venice Film Festival in September, and received a "5-minute standing ovation," according to Insider. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all eyes have been on Stewart, who managed to completely transform into a remarkable version of Lady Di. The film, which tells the tale of Diana's decision to walk away from her marriage to Prince Charles, is set to hit theaters on November 5 — but the early reviews are in. Keep reading to find out how critics are receiving Stewart.