Here's How Below Deck Med's Chef Mat Landed On A Super Yacht With No Formal Training - Exclusive

Mathew Shea has an interesting take on his work as a professional chef operating in the sometimes dicey, always drama-filled waters of "Below Deck Mediterranean" and its Season 6 platform, the superyacht Lady Michelle. As he told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, Shea grew up in kitchens. His mother ran a cooking school back home in Rhode Island, and Shea knew he'd be a chef at age 12. "I worked under so many great chefs from a young age," he said, "and just had a love for food. And I've been fortunate enough to work private for so long with families that have multiple chefs that I could work with. And working on yachts, traveling, I've been able to be in other countries and immersed in other cultures where I've picked up more knowledge than I think anyone could learn in a four year cooking school."

It's that real-world experience he now brings to serving the whims of moneyed charter guests and feeding his fellow crew members, and Shea's prepped and ready. "I know a lot more than them," Shea said with his typical boldness, referring to all of those chefs laboring away in culinary programs. "[I] have a lot more hands-on experience than a lot of them. And I can do it alone on a moving boat and provision around the world."

