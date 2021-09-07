The Real Reason Luke Bryan Walked His Niece Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Country superstar Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan have a special relationship with the singer's niece, Jordan Cheshire. In December 2020, the family was elated when they discovered that Jordan was engaged to her boyfriend Clint. They celebrated the announcement with a party, and Caroline documented the good times on her Instagram story (via Good Morning America). Caroline uploaded a snap of her and Luke with the bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring. "Our precious niece is engaged and this is the picture that explains our night!!!" Caroline wrote, gold balloons adorning the cute pic.

Jordan tied the knot on Sept. 5, with Luke and Caroline heavily involved in the ceremony. The wedding took place at Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Nashville, Tenn. and the event was documented by Emily Clarke Events who helped plan the wedding. There was a breathtaking white floral theme throughout the venue, per Country Now. Luke was given the honor of walking his niece down the aisle, and the event planner shared footage of the touching moment.

"The bride's uncle escorted our beautiful bride down the aisle," the planner wrote on an Instagram post. "And when he fixed her veil, I melted." During the reception, Luke and Jordan shared a dance under a canopy of lights as "You'll Be in My Heart" by Phil Collins played. Keep reading to find out the heartbreaking reason why Luke was the one to give his niece away.