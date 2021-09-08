How Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Inspired By The Queen's Marriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton's bond is stronger than ever!

In a candid interview with People, the royal couple's former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton discussed the many ways in which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the perfect couple to eventually take over the monarchy. "They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole," Lowther-Pinkerton explained. "He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve. The duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it's like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family," the former royal aide elaborated further.

And according to Lowther-Pinkerton, the couple's royal training has helped them forge an incredible, unbreakable bond with an ability to endure the test of time and then some. "Thank God they've got each other and the training that they've had," Lowther-Pinkerton said. "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly."

Lowther-Pinkerton is adamant, however, that William and Kate also have the gift of great role models. Keep reading to learn how the royal pair draws their marriage inspiration from the queen.