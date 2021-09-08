Was Prince Charles Really Reported To The Police?

Prince Charles and his former aide Michael Fawcett go way back. The Guardian reports that the 58-year-old first started working for the royal family in 1981 as a footman. Later, he progressed through the ranks to become Charles' assistant valet. The father-of-two became one of the prince's most trusted aides and was eventually appointed head honcho of The Prince's Foundation in 2018. A source for the Daily Mail reveals, "No one understands the prince's moods and eccentricities quite like Michael — and no one has his skill in dealing with them." He continued, "It's that he gets his sensibilities and understands him aesthetically, philosophically, and commercially. They are powerful assets and it is easy to see why the prince is so reliant on him," the friend said.

However, Fawcett recently resigned amid a golden visa scandal, per the New York Post. "Mr. Fixit" allegedly used his position of power to help a Saudi billionaire secure the title of honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire [CBE], one of the highest accolades that a non-British citizen can get. Apparently, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz was hoping that by reportedly coughing up £1.5 million ($2 million USD) toward Charles' charities, he would gain U.K. citizenship and residency. Now, according to The Daily Beast, Prince Charles may also face an investigation from the police about the Fawcett-Mahfouz scandal. Uh oh. Here's more.