Why Whitney Way Thore's Budding Romance Has Fans Concerned

It looks like Whitney Way Thore is in love again — and this time it's with her French tutor! Fans of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" know that Whitney was reeling from her broken engagement to Chase Severino during Season 8, but she soon found a love interest with a French man she met on a language learning app. As the pair began to talk about more than language, her friends — and the Internet — worried she was moving too quickly.

Fans voiced their concern on Twitter, as one wrote, "She needs to learn the best way to scare off a man is to constantly talk about marriage. Especially if you're not even in a serious relationship! He's not that into her!!" Another added, "She's browbeating that poor bastard into being her boyfriend!" One fan even questioned the Parisian's accent as they noted, "French mans accent is not native. Ask him where he is from Whitney I'm sure he will tell you."

It seems like Whitney's fans only have her best interests at heart, but she is taking a stand against the criticism. Keep reading for more details.