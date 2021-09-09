Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Have Big News To Share

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed to People on September 9 that she and Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together. While no other details have been provided, the happy baby news would delight no one more than Lawrence's mom. Shortly after "The Hunger Games" actor's wedding, Karen Lawrence told US Weekly she "can't wait" to be a grandmother to their future kids. Despite already having six grandkids, Karen also said: "I don't think that a grandmother could have too many."

Previously, Lawrence was hesitant about motherhood when she dated "Mother!" director Darren Aronofsky in 2017. "When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like ... [shocked face]," she told E! News. But those views seemingly flew out the door when she met Maroney. The 37-year-old may not be in the entertainment biz, but he is a "high profile" director of the prominent Gladstone Gallery in New York City. Lawrence, who also wasn't in the marrying frame of mind before Maroney, gushed about him being "the one" on "NAKED with Catt Sadler." "I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever," she joked.

While it's unlikely we'll get a social media reveal given Lawrence doesn't have Instagram, we guess we'll have to wait for impending paparazzi and publication snaps. Stay tuned.