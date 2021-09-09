Derek Jeter's Daughters Make Rare Public Appearance

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 8, according to ESPN. The former New York Yankees slugger took the stage in Cooperstown, New York, to give a speech. "There was only one thing in my life I wanted to be," Jeter said, "and that was a shortstop for the New York Yankees. And now, I'm a Yankee forever," he added. Jeter went on to tell the crowd that playing for the Yankees and representing the people of New York has been "one of the greatest honors" of his life. Jeter went on to acknowledge his former teammates, and his former manager, Joe Torre, who was in attendance at the event, according to The Washington Post.

Jeter had the support of his whole family on one of the most special days of his career to date. Not only were his parents and his grandmother in attendance, but his wife, Hannah Jeter, and the couple's two daughters, Bella and Story, sat in the front row. "For me, the love of the game and the success I had playing it, starts and ends with family," Jeter said in his speech, according to the New York Post. The appearance by Bella and Story marked one of the only public appearances they've ever made. Keep reading to learn more.