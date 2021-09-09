The Tragic Death Of Police Academy Actor Art Metrano

Art Metrano, who was famous in the '80s for his role as Lt. (and then Capt. and Cmdt.) Ernie Mauser in the "Police Academy" movies, died at 84 years old on September 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Metrano leaves behind both his wife, Jamie, and his former wife, Rebecca, as well as his children: sons Harry and Howard and daughters Zoe and Roxanne. Metrano also had multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Metrano's family released a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter following the news, saying, "Art would want all of his friends and family to continue to smile when they think of him and to laugh and continue on celebrating life." The actor's son, Harry, told THR that the star died of natural causes while at home in Aventura, Florida.

In light of Metrano's death, his fans are looking back at his life both on and off-screen. Read on as we do the same.