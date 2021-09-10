Heather Rae Young Opens Up About Tarek El Moussa And Christina Hacck's Relationship After Their Huge Fight

It's safe to say there are of many celebrity exes who remain in each other's lives because they still work together on projects following their splits. After all, the show must go on, right? Some former couples who kept things amicable on set include Jacob Elordi and Joey King, who had to film not one, but two "The Kissing Booth" movies after calling it quits; Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who continued to play lovers on "The Vampire Diaries" despite their real-life breakup; and of course, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who remained "Flip or Flip" co-hosts after ending their marriage.

The pair was married from 2009 to 2018, publicly announcing their split in 2017, and decided to continue sharing the screen post-divorce. "It was up and down, up and down," Tarek told "Today" of their decision to remain co-workers in December 2018. "For us to just throw it all away just wasn't worth it. ... And at the same time, we love the crew, we love the show, we love our fans and we love the network."

Unfortunately, there has allegedly been some conflicts between Tarek and Christina. In July, TMZ reported the pair had a heated argument while filming an episode of the hit HGTV show. Apparently, Tarek called Christina a "washed-up loser" and yelled, "The world knows you're crazy!" Scroll ahead to find out where the exes stand today and what Tarek's soon-to-be wife, Heather Rae Young, had to say about the fight.