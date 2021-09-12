The Royal Family Is Opening Up About Their Heartbreak After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, according to the BBC. Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Philip's death was particularly poignant for Queen Elizabeth II, and royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said that his death was sad for the country but "most particularly, for the Queen losing her husband of 73 years – a bigger span of years than most of us can imagine." Witchell spoke of Philip's support of his wife and her reign, saying, "It was the importance of the solidity of that relationship, of their marriage, that was so crucial to the success of her reign," according to the BBC.

In light of their collective grief, the royal family has agreed to a BBC documentary about the late prince to openly share their heartbreak. Here's that story.