Inside 90 Day Fiance's Loren Brovarnik's Exciting Family News

Loren Brovarnik is savoring every moment as a mother-of-two. The "90 Day Fiance" star announced the name of her second son, who she welcomed with husband Alex on August 16. She took to Instagram on September 12 and wrote, "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK." Loren previously shared that Noah needed to spend time in the NICU after his birth, so we're sure she is happy to have him home and bonding with big brother Shai.

Loren was met with plenty of well-wishes from her fellow "90 Day Fiance" stars, including Elizabeth Potthast Castravet. She wrote, "Love his name! Congratulations." David Toborowsky added, "Beautiful family," along with two red heart emojis. Armando Rubio gushed, ​​"What a blessing! So cute." It appears Noah already has quite the fan club.

It's obvious Loren is enjoying motherhood, but she had some thoughts on having two children under the age of 2. Keep reading for more details.