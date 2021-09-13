Jeff Bridges Gives A Big Update On His Health

Jeff Bridges may be one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. From his iconic performance as "The Dude" in "The Big Lebowski," to his more recent roles in "The Little Prince" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the actor always delivers top-notch performances. So, that's why it was so devastating when Bridges revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. According to TMZ, the actor posted a message on his Twitter, breaking the news to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with lymphoma," he wrote. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." He also sent another tweet thanking fans for all the well wishes he's received.

Well, nearly a year after initially revealing his cancer diagnosis, Bridges has posted a new message updating his fans on his health.