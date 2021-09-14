90 Day Fiance's Nicole Nafziger Makes Big Life Change
Nicole Nafziger is upgrading her life in a big way.
The "90 Day Fiance" alum took to Instagram on September 13 and revealed her plans for college. She wrote, "Im enrolled in college at SCF! It has been a challenge going back to school after so long. But I am determined to make a better life for me and my daughter. I am currently working on pre recs to get into the Radiology program." She mentioned how grateful she is to have her family by her side through her journey, adding, "I'm so blessed to have the supportive family that I do. They help keep me going on the days that I doubt myself." Nicole also mentioned that her relationship with Azan is over and she's choosing to focus on school. If that's not a dose of motivation, we don't know what is!
Now that Nicole is hitting the books, what else has she been up to since the cameras stopped rolling? Keep reading for more details.
Nicole Nafziger is a devoted mom
When "90 Day Fiance" alum Nicole Nafziger isn't busy running promotions for Boom Bod on her Instagram, she can be found gaming with her daughter or supporting her mother's Etsy shop. Her mom makes face masks, which were in high demand during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's clear Nicole loves her daughter, and like many reality stars, she's not a stranger to defending herself as a parent from social media trolls. She was reportedly stuck in Morocco in March, per InTouch Weekly, and critics accused her of "leaving" her daughter. Nicole fired back, saying, "I didn't leave her. She was in the care of my mom. Y'all act like I left her intentionally for that long. If I'd known I [would get] stuck there, I would have taken her with me. That would have been the best," according to the outlet. We're sure May is proud of her mom for shutting down the critics.
After she's taken care of the social media trolls, Nicole can be found posting about May. In one post from June, she called May her "beautiful girl." In a touching post from November 2020, Nicole shared a photo of May resting in the grass after a fun afternoon spent in the sun. "We sat, talked, played, took pictures, laughed, and had some Halloween candy," she wrote. "Such happiness and glee from that cute little face. I'm very, very blessed." How sweet!