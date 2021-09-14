90 Day Fiance's Nicole Nafziger Makes Big Life Change

When "90 Day Fiance" alum Nicole Nafziger isn't busy running promotions for Boom Bod on her Instagram, she can be found gaming with her daughter or supporting her mother's Etsy shop. Her mom makes face masks, which were in high demand during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's clear Nicole loves her daughter, and like many reality stars, she's not a stranger to defending herself as a parent from social media trolls. She was reportedly stuck in Morocco in March, per InTouch Weekly, and critics accused her of "leaving" her daughter. Nicole fired back, saying, "I didn't leave her. She was in the care of my mom. Y'all act like I left her intentionally for that long. If I'd known I [would get] stuck there, I would have taken her with me. That would have been the best," according to the outlet. We're sure May is proud of her mom for shutting down the critics.

After she's taken care of the social media trolls, Nicole can be found posting about May. In one post from June, she called May her "beautiful girl." In a touching post from November 2020, Nicole shared a photo of May resting in the grass after a fun afternoon spent in the sun. "We sat, talked, played, took pictures, laughed, and had some Halloween candy," she wrote. "Such happiness and glee from that cute little face. I'm very, very blessed." How sweet!