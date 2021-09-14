The Tragic Death Of Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald, the famed comedian who made a name for himself in the early '90s on "Saturday Night Live," has died from cancer, according to Deadline. He was 61 years old.

His death was announced to Deadline by Brillstein Entertainment, his management firm. The publication reported that "the comedian's longtime producing partner and friend, Lori Jo Hoekstra" was with him when he died, and said Macdonald had been dealing with the diagnosis for "nearly a decade" in private "away from family, friends and fans." Hoekstra also mentioned Macdonald's determination to focus on his comedy despite his diagnosis, saying, "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald kept working up until his death, having a movie, "Back Home Again," in post-production, per his IMDb. He was also scheduled to appear at the New York Comedy Festival in November, reported Deadline. The comedian had recently lent his voice to numerous projects as well, including Seth MacFarlane's "The Orville" as Yaphit and the Adult Swim series, "Mike Tyson Mysteries" as Pigeon. It seemed he kept his word, focusing on his craft throughout his illness.