How Much Was Norm Macdonald Worth At The Time Of His Death?

On September 14, fans were stunned to learn that Norm Macdonald died. As reported by Deadline, the beloved comedian had cancer for nine years but chose to keep his condition private so as to not overshadow his comedy. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander,'" Lori Jo Hoekstra, a producing partner and friend, told the outlet. Fans and fellow comedians took to social media to mourn Macdonald's death. "I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting," Seth Rogen tweeted.

Macdonald's big break in comedy came when he was cast on "Saturday Night Live" in 1993. He eventually snagged the coveted spot as anchor on the "Weekend Update" segment where he became known for his trademark dry joke delivery. He appeared in several movies including "Billy Madison" starring Adam Sandler, and "Dirty Work" which starred Macdonald.

The "SNL" alum was given his own series "Norm" which ran from 1999 until 2001. On the show, Macdonald played a former NHL player who was banned from the league for gambling, per Variety. It was a fitting character; aside from his comedic exploits, Macdonald was also well-known for his struggles with gambling addiction. Keep reading to find out just how much money he ended his life with.