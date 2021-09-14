How Much Was Norm Macdonald Worth At The Time Of His Death?
On September 14, fans were stunned to learn that Norm Macdonald died. As reported by Deadline, the beloved comedian had cancer for nine years but chose to keep his condition private so as to not overshadow his comedy. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander,'" Lori Jo Hoekstra, a producing partner and friend, told the outlet. Fans and fellow comedians took to social media to mourn Macdonald's death. "I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting," Seth Rogen tweeted.
Macdonald's big break in comedy came when he was cast on "Saturday Night Live" in 1993. He eventually snagged the coveted spot as anchor on the "Weekend Update" segment where he became known for his trademark dry joke delivery. He appeared in several movies including "Billy Madison" starring Adam Sandler, and "Dirty Work" which starred Macdonald.
The "SNL" alum was given his own series "Norm" which ran from 1999 until 2001. On the show, Macdonald played a former NHL player who was banned from the league for gambling, per Variety. It was a fitting character; aside from his comedic exploits, Macdonald was also well-known for his struggles with gambling addiction. Keep reading to find out just how much money he ended his life with.
Norm Macdonald literally threw money away
Norm Macdonald spoke openly about the jaw-dropping figures he wagered while gambling. The actor revealed in 2018 that he once tossed $60,000 in the ocean in a misguided attempt to thwart his gambling habits. "I threw it in the Atlantic Ocean," Macdonald told Forbes. "It was at the Trump Taj Mahal and I was just so fatigued and sick to my stomach from gambling for so long, and I said, I'll just lose it ... I decided to throw it away (laughs)." Macdonald added that he found it strange how upset others were when they heard that story. "People get really mad when I tell them that," he said.
The revered comedian had a love-hate relationship with gambling, but believed that onlookers embellished the effect it had on his life. "Some have said it's been the ruin of me... but I don't," he said on an episode of "Larry King Now" in 2016. Macdonald took a Zen approach to his massive gambling losses. "I did go broke twice. I must say that it was a very cleansing feeling in a way," he mused.
It is unknown just how much Macdonald lost gambling, and the true impact it had on his finances before he gave up the vice. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Macdonald was worth $2.5 million at the time of his death.