What Is The Real Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Pinky Ring?

Meghan Markle was someone who turned heads with her sense of style even before she was introduced to the world as Prince Harry's girlfriend. Of course, the moment she became a household name, it didn't take very long for fashionistas on both sides of the pond to fall in love with her favorite pair of Birdie's flats, Everlane tote bags, or the sensible pair of Veja sneakers she wore during a royal engagement in Sydney, Australia with Prince Harry by her side. Speaking to Glamour back in 2017, Meghan said that her California roots have definitely shaped her personal style over the years. "On a normal day, I love a shift dress with flats and a little cropped jacket," she shared about her go-to style. "That for me is my travel wear if it's not too chilly – you can throw a scarf over your legs if it's cold on the plane!"

And while the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of minimalist and monochromatic style, she's also got an accessory game that a lot of people have been keeping their eyes on. In fact, there's a meaning behind the pinky ring that she's often seen wearing in public. Here's what you need to know.