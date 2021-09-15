The Childhood Milestone Drew Barrymore Finally Gets To Achieve

Drew Barrymore has something to smile about. The talk show host got candid with RuPaul on the September 14 episode of her show and revealed that she is about to do something that she's been wanting to do for years: get her GED. "When I got emancipated when I was 14, the court said it is now your choice to go to school or not and I said, 'Oh boy! I'm never going to school again!' So I never did get a high school diploma," Barrymore shared. "With Ru's support, I'm gonna be pursuing my GED to finally finish my traditional education." RuPaul also shared that he received his GED when he was 19 and learned everything he needed to know from "movies and television."

Fans were quick to send Barrymore well-wishes as one penned, "Love the convo about GED! Never too late " Another added, "Good for you drew! Do whatever makes you happy." However, one fan warned about the potential challenges of the exam, noting, "That GED exam is no joke... I'm graduate college years ago, took a look at the exam recently, and couldn't answer much of it..Good luck to those on that journey.."

