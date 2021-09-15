The Tragic Death Of WGN-TV Anchor Allison Payne

Allison Payne, a longstanding former news anchor for Chicago's WGN-TV has died. According to a press release by the station's web desk, the Detroit native died on September 1 at the age of 57 in her hometown of Detroit. The city of Chicago was her home away from home for several years, as she worked tirelessly there as a journalist covering many monumental stories, "including tracing former President Barack Obama's roots in Kenya and traveling to the Ivory Coast alongside the Rev. Jesse Jackson."

It's reported that along with being an accomplished journalist, Payne also invested her own sweat equity into the community of Chicago by mentoring students and later starting a foundation for aspiring journalists. Payne continued to work with WGN-TV until September 2011 when she began experiencing various health issues, including a series of debilitating mini-strokes.

"Allison Payne was a monumental contributor to the history of WGN-TV, and we mourn her loss greatly," WGN-TV said about the tragic loss of their beloved former anchor. Keep reading to learn more about the legacy Payne left behind.