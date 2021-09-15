Did Queen Elizabeth Really Congratulate North Korea Publicly?

North Korea's notoriety in managing relations with the west is well-known, especially after a war of words with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The center of interest has been Kim Jong Un, who rose to power as the country's new Supreme Leader following his father's death in 2011. Per The New York Times, North Korea has since tested several nuclear weapons, inciting concerns by the United Nations Security Council and worsening ties with the U.S.

North Korea has made its stance clear on relations with the U.S., as Kim has declared that the U.S. is North Korea's "biggest enemy," and added that the country will work with "anti-imperialist, independent forces" in its defense. "Our foreign political activities should be focused and redirected on subduing the U.S., our biggest enemy and main obstacle to our innovative development," the Supreme Leader said in January 2021, according to North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (via Al Jazeera). "No matter who is in power in the U.S., the true nature of the U.S. and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change," Kim added.

Amid existing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, there's one person who seemingly remains unfazed by it all. When North Korea celebrated its 73rd national day on September 9, Queen Elizabeth ensured that her wishes transversed political conflicts and made their way to the people of North Korea. Read on to find out more about what the queen had to say!