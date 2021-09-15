Inside Joe Francis' Most Shocking Claims About Kourtney Kardashian

The link between Joe Francis and the Kardashians dates back to long before their reality TV royalty. The "Girls Gone Wild" founder opened Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico in 2001, and the resort wound up being a mainstay for the Kardashians. In 2005, Joe was romantically linked to Paris Hilton, who introduced him to her friend Kim Kardashian around that time, per Complex. During an early episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Joe made an appearance on the show and invited the sisters to come to his Mexican resort to model bikinis. Joe became embedded in the Kardashian Clan. He was among the select few who were on-hand when Kanye West proposed to Kim at San Francisco's AT&T Park in 2013. "It was like a movie. Kanye West has outdone every man," he told the Huffington Post about the engagement.

In 2015, Kourtney Kardashian commemorated the first night she met long-time partner Scott Disick with a throwback photo posted to her Instagram. Joe is seen sitting front and center while Kourtney and Scott are not close to each other. Speaking to InTouch in 2014 (via Elite Daily), Joe took credit for introducing Kourtney and Scott. "I introduced Kourtney and Scott at my house in Mexico," he told the outlet. "Scott came as the guest as a friend of mine, and they met in my master bedroom." Okay.

Joe has since revealed bombshells about that fateful night, along with sordid details about his own relationship with Kourtney ...